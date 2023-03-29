How to Watch the Rockets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (18-58) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, Houston has a 12-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
- The Rockets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Nets allow (112.8).
- Houston has put together a 13-18 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average fewer points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (110.5), but also give up fewer at home (115) than on the road (122.7).
- At home Houston is giving up 115 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is on the road (122.7).
- The Rockets average 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (21.8) than away (23.1).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Out
|Knee
