The Houston Rockets (18-58) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -11.5 229.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 32 of 76 games this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season is 229.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston's ATS record is 31-45-0 this year.

The Rockets have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (22.2%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +475 or more by bookmakers this season.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 30 40% 113.4 223.8 112.8 231.6 226.6 Rockets 32 42.1% 110.4 223.8 118.8 231.6 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Rockets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.474, 18-20-0 record) than on the road (.342, 13-25-0).

The Rockets' 110.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 17-14 against the spread and 13-18 overall.

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 40-35 1-1 34-41 Rockets 31-45 4-12 37-39

Rockets vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Rockets 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 17-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-14 18-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-18 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 24-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-10 27-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-16

