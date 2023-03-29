Rockets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-58) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-11.5
|229.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 32 of 76 games this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season is 229.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Houston's ATS record is 31-45-0 this year.
- The Rockets have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (22.2%) in those contests.
- Houston has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +475 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Rockets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|30
|40%
|113.4
|223.8
|112.8
|231.6
|226.6
|Rockets
|32
|42.1%
|110.4
|223.8
|118.8
|231.6
|229.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Rockets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.474, 18-20-0 record) than on the road (.342, 13-25-0).
- The Rockets' 110.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 17-14 against the spread and 13-18 overall.
Rockets vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|40-35
|1-1
|34-41
|Rockets
|31-45
|4-12
|37-39
Rockets vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nets
|Rockets
|113.4
|110.4
|19
|29
|17-7
|17-14
|18-6
|13-18
|112.8
|118.8
|13
|29
|24-12
|17-10
|27-9
|11-16
