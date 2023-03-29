On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Houston Rockets (18-58) will be trying to snap a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Brooklyn Nets (40-35). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Rockets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW

YES and SportsNet SW Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Rockets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets score 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 112.8 (13th in the league) for a +45 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets' -645 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.8 per contest (29th in league).

These teams are scoring 223.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has covered 39 times in 75 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.

Rockets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Nets +50000 +13000 -1587

