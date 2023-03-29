Rockets vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Houston Rockets (18-58) will be trying to snap a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Brooklyn Nets (40-35). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Rockets matchup.
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Rockets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-10.5)
|229
|-600
|+450
|BetMGM
|Nets (-10.5)
|229.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Nets (-10.5)
|229
|-588
|+425
|Tipico
|Nets (-11.5)
|230.5
|-800
|+550
Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Nets score 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 112.8 (13th in the league) for a +45 scoring differential overall.
- The Rockets' -645 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.8 per contest (29th in league).
- These teams are scoring 223.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Brooklyn has covered 39 times in 75 matchups with a spread this season.
- Houston has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.
Rockets and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Nets
|+50000
|+13000
|-1587
