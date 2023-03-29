The Dallas Mavericks, Reggie Bullock included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-104 win over the Pacers, Bullock tallied 11 points.

Let's break down Bullock's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 12.3 14.3 PR 10.5 11 13.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the 76ers

Bullock is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bullock's Mavericks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.6 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are fourth in the NBA, giving up 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 11.5 makes per game.

Reggie Bullock vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 39 15 3 1 5 0 0

