The Houston Rockets (18-58) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW

YES and SportsNet SW Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 121 - Rockets 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 10.5)

Nets (- 10.5) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



The Nets' .533 ATS win percentage (40-35-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Rockets' .382 mark (29-43-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Brooklyn (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (50%) than Houston (5-15) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (25%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Brooklyn does it in fewer games (45.3% of the time) than Houston (48.7%).

The Nets have a .692 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-12) this season, higher than the .222 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (16-56).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense, Houston is the second-worst squad in the NBA (110.4 points per game). Defensively, it is second-worst (118.8 points allowed per game).

The Rockets are worst in the NBA in assists (22.4 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Houston attempts 36.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 63.5% of its shots, with 74% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.