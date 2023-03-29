The Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Irving totaled 16 points, six assists, two steals and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 127-104 win versus the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Irving's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.9 26.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.1 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.6 PRA 33.5 37.5 37.1 PR 28.5 32 31.5 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.7



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the 76ers

Irving's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 110.6 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are fourth in the NBA, giving up 41.3 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 42 40 4 6 6 0 3 1/25/2023 38 30 2 10 2 0 2 11/22/2022 31 23 2 2 2 2 1

