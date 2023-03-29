The Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 137-115 loss against the Knicks, Porter had 26 points and four assists.

Below, we break down Porter's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.5 18.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.2 Assists 5.5 5.8 6.3 PRA 27.5 29.7 29.9 PR 21.5 23.9 23.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.2



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.9.

Defensively, the Nets are 13th in the NBA, allowing 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets are 24th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are third in the league, giving up 23.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 12 makes per game, 10th in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 29 8 8 7 1 0 0

