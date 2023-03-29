Alperen Sengun Player Prop Bets: Rockets vs. Nets - March 29
Alperen Sengun plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
With prop bets available for Sengun, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|14.6
|13.6
|Rebounds
|8.5
|8.6
|7.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.8
|3.4
|PRA
|25.5
|27
|24.8
|PR
|22.5
|23.2
|21.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nets
- This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.1% of his team's total makes.
- Sengun's Rockets average 102.9 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.
- The Nets are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.8 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Nets are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.
- The Nets concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 10th in the league, allowing 12 makes per game.
Alperen Sengun vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/7/2023
|34
|16
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
