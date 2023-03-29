Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Joel Embiid (first, 33.3 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW. The 76ers are 4-point favorites.
Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Mavericks vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 118 - Mavericks 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- The 76ers sport a 44-31-0 ATS record this season compared to the 28-44-4 mark of the Mavericks.
- As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 16-18 against the spread compared to the 8-8-1 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4-point underdog.
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents aren't as successful (51.3% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (53.3%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 7-19, while the 76ers are 38-14 as moneyline favorites.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- Dallas scores 113.9 points per game and allow 113.3, ranking them 16th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.
- The Mavericks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Mavericks are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.1 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).
- Dallas attempts 51.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 48.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.9% of Dallas' buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.1% are 3-pointers.
