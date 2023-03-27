Monday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (42-33) and the Houston Rockets (18-57) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle and the Rockets' Jalen Green as players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets dropped their previous game to the Cavaliers, 108-91, on Sunday. Green led the way with 30 points, and also had one rebound and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 30 1 4 1 0 5 Alperen Sengun 14 8 4 0 1 0 Kenyon Martin Jr. 13 4 2 0 0 1

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is No. 1 on the Rockets in rebounding (8.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and produces 14.7 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green is putting up team highs in points (22.1 per game) and assists (3.6). And he is producing 3.8 rebounds, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Rockets get 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets get 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kenyon Martin Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 24.1 3.8 3.6 1 0.2 2.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 17.6 7.9 1.5 0.9 0.8 2 Kevin Porter Jr. 15.8 5.2 5.9 1.5 0 1.9 Alperen Sengun 10.9 6.1 3.1 1 0.7 0.1 Kenyon Martin Jr. 16.4 4.7 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.9

