The New York Knicks (42-33) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-57) on March 27, 2023. The Rockets have lost five games in a row.

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 12-19 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.

The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Houston is 13-17 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score fewer points per game at home (110.2) than away (110.4), but also concede fewer at home (115) than on the road (122.3).

At home the Rockets are averaging 21.8 assists per game, 1.3 less than away (23.1).

Rockets Injuries