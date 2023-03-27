Find the injury report for the Houston Rockets (18-57), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Rockets prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (42-33) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Rockets head into this contest after a 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. Jalen Green scored a team-best 30 points for the Rockets in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Hand), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip), Trevor Keels: Out (Foot)

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 13-17.

The Rockets have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 112 points per contest, 1.7 more than their season average of 110.3.

Houston hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 32.6% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.5% from deep.

The Rockets rank 29th in the NBA with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 117 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -13.5 230.5

