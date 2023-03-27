Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - March 27
Find the injury report for the Houston Rockets (18-57), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Rockets prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (42-33) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Rockets head into this contest after a 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. Jalen Green scored a team-best 30 points for the Rockets in the loss.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Hand), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip), Trevor Keels: Out (Foot)
Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 13-17.
- The Rockets have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 112 points per contest, 1.7 more than their season average of 110.3.
- Houston hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 32.6% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.5% from deep.
- The Rockets rank 29th in the NBA with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 117 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-13.5
|230.5
