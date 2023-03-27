The Houston Rockets (18-57) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -12.5 229.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played 31 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.

Houston's outings this season have a 228.9-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston has a 31-44-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (22.5%) in those games.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 14.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 33 44% 115.3 225.6 112.8 231.4 224.7 Rockets 31 41.3% 110.3 225.6 118.6 231.4 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of the Rockets' past 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (13-24-0).

The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow.

Houston has put together a 17-13 ATS record and a 13-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 41-34 0-0 39-36 Rockets 31-44 3-6 36-39

Rockets vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Rockets 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 18-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-13 19-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-17 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 30-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-10 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-16

