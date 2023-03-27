When they host the Houston Rockets (18-57) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-33) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak. The Rockets have dropped five games in a row.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

MSG and SportsNet SW Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game with a +190 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.3 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (13th in the league).

The Rockets have a -623 scoring differential, falling short by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.3 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 118.6 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The two teams average 225.6 points per game combined, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 231.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Houston has compiled a 28-41-6 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.