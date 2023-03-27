How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) on March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA TV
- Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- In games Dallas shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 23-13 overall.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.
- The Mavericks average 113.7 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pacers allow.
- When Dallas puts up more than 118.6 points, it is 19-10.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 3.1 more points per game (115.2) than they are on the road (112.1).
- Dallas is allowing 111.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Mavericks have fared worse when playing at home this year, making 14.7 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game and a 37.5% percentage on the road.
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.