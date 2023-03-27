The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 234.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 28 of 75 games this season.

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 227.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Dallas has a 28-46-0 record against the spread this year.

The Mavericks have been victorious in eight, or 29.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Dallas has a record of 8-19, a 29.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 34 45.3% 115.8 229.5 118.6 232 233.0 Mavericks 28 37.3% 113.7 229.5 113.4 232 224.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total three times.

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (15-21-0) than at home (13-25-0).

The Mavericks score an average of 113.7 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 118.6 points, Dallas is 16-13 against the spread and 19-10 overall.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 39-36 7-10 38-37 Mavericks 28-46 14-13 40-35

Mavericks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Mavericks 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 28-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-13 27-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-10 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 16-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-26 16-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-19

