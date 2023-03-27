The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time out, a 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers, Martin totaled 13 points.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.6 16.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA 20.5 19.6 22.2 PR 19.5 18.1 21.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Knicks

Martin is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.7 per game.

He's attempted 2.7 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Rockets average 102.9 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 112.8 points per contest.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks give up 24.9 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 24th in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 20 5 3 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.