When the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its most recent game versus Xavier, 83-71, on Friday. Tyrese Hunter was its high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Hunter 19 2 2 0 2 3 Christian Bishop 18 9 0 0 0 0 Marcus Carr 18 4 6 0 0 2

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Timmy Allen averages a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Hunter posts 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dylan Disu is putting up 8.8 points, 1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)