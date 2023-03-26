Sunday's game between the Texas Longhorns (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (28-7) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:05 PM ET on March 26.

According to our computer prediction, Texas is projected to cover the spread (3.5) versus Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -3.5

Texas -3.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Miami (FL) +160

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Texas (-3.5)



Texas (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas has put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 17-11-0. The Longhorns have a 16-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 14-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 157.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 games. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +391 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and are allowing 67.3 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 31 per outing.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 32.5% from long range.

The Longhorns' 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 42nd in college basketball.

Texas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (83rd in college basketball action) while forcing 15 (22nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 79.4 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and giving up 71.7 per outing, 232nd in college basketball) and have a +270 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It records 32.5 rebounds per game, 126th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.3.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (61st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

