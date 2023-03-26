The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Longhorns' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Miami (FL) has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

In the Hurricanes' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Texas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), but only fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +360.

With odds of +360, Texas has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

