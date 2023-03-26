The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both try to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas has covered 19 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

Longhorns games have hit the over 17 out of 37 times this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Texas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), but only fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Longhorns' national championship odds have improved from +2200 at the start of the season to +360, the 74th-biggest change among all teams.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +1100.

Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.