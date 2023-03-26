Rockets vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - March 26
The Houston Rockets (18-56) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Sunday, March 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.
The Rockets lost their most recent game 151-114 against the Grizzlies on Friday. The Rockets got a team-leading 21 points from Tari Eason in the loss.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Raul Neto: Questionable (Hamstring)
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers give up.
- Houston is 16-30 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
- The Rockets are averaging 112.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.9 more than their average for the season (110.6).
- Houston connects on 4.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.7.
- The Rockets score 107.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while allowing 117.0 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-14
|228
