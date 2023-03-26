The Houston Rockets (18-56) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Sunday, March 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.

The Rockets lost their most recent game 151-114 against the Grizzlies on Friday. The Rockets got a team-leading 21 points from Tari Eason in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Raul Neto: Questionable (Hamstring)

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers give up.

Houston is 16-30 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

The Rockets are averaging 112.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.9 more than their average for the season (110.6).

Houston connects on 4.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.7.

The Rockets score 107.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while allowing 117.0 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -14 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.