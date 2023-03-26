The Houston Rockets (18-56) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -13.5 224.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 44 of 74 games this season.
  • Houston has a 229.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, Houston has compiled a 31-43-0 record against the spread.
  • The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 12.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 28 37.3% 112.2 222.8 106.7 225.4 219.6
Rockets 44 59.5% 110.6 222.8 118.7 225.4 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (13-23-0).
  • The Rockets put up just 3.9 more points per game (110.6) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.7).
  • Houston is 24-22 against the spread and 16-30 overall when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 41-34 1-1 38-37
Rockets 31-43 0-4 36-38

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Rockets
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
11-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-22
11-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-30
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
33-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-7
38-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-12

