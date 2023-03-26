The Houston Rockets (18-56) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -13.5 224.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 44 of 74 games this season.

Houston has a 229.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.8 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Houston has compiled a 31-43-0 record against the spread.

The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 12.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 28 37.3% 112.2 222.8 106.7 225.4 219.6 Rockets 44 59.5% 110.6 222.8 118.7 225.4 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (13-23-0).

The Rockets put up just 3.9 more points per game (110.6) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.7).

Houston is 24-22 against the spread and 16-30 overall when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 41-34 1-1 38-37 Rockets 31-43 0-4 36-38

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Rockets 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 11-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-22 11-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-30 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 33-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-7 38-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-12

