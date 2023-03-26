Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-56) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-13.5
|224.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 44 of 74 games this season.
- Houston has a 229.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.8 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Houston has compiled a 31-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 12.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|28
|37.3%
|112.2
|222.8
|106.7
|225.4
|219.6
|Rockets
|44
|59.5%
|110.6
|222.8
|118.7
|225.4
|229.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (13-23-0).
- The Rockets put up just 3.9 more points per game (110.6) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.7).
- Houston is 24-22 against the spread and 16-30 overall when it scores more than 106.7 points.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|41-34
|1-1
|38-37
|Rockets
|31-43
|0-4
|36-38
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Rockets
|112.2
|110.6
|25
|29
|11-4
|24-22
|11-4
|16-30
|106.7
|118.7
|1
|29
|33-13
|16-7
|38-8
|11-12
