Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
The Houston Rockets (18-56), on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Rockets matchup.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-14)
|226.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-14.5)
|226.5
|-1100
|+700
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-14)
|225.5
|-1111
|+700
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-13.5)
|222.5
|-1100
|+750
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +413 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.2 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allow 106.7 per contest (first in the league).
- The Rockets have a -606 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 118.7 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.
- These teams average a combined 222.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 225.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
- Houston has put together a 28-40-6 record against the spread this year.
Rockets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+1700
|-
