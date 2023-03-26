The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Dallas shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 23-14 overall.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

The Mavericks record 113.8 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.

When Dallas totals more than 117.3 points, it is 19-10.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are averaging 115.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.4 points per contest.

Dallas cedes 111.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.

In home games, the Mavericks are draining 0.7 fewer threes per game (14.7) than in away games (15.4). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Mavericks Injuries