The Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his last appearance, had 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 151-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.6 17.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 6.1 Assists 5.5 5.9 7.5 PRA 27.5 30.1 31.5 PR 21.5 24.2 24 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Porter's Rockets average 103.0 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, giving up 106.7 points per game.

Allowing 40.9 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 23.1 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2022 32 16 1 7 3 0 1

