Kenyon Martin Jr. will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a 151-114 loss to the Grizzlies (his last game) Martin posted 10 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Martin's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.6 15.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.0 PRA 21.5 19.6 21.6 PR 19.5 18.1 20.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kenyon Martin Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Martin is responsible for attempting 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.7 per game.

Martin is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers allow 106.7 points per contest, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allow 40.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league.

Conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 27 14 6 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.