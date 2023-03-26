The Houston Rockets (18-56) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as heavy, 14-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

BSOH and SportsNet SW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 121 - Rockets 103

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 14)

Cavaliers (- 14) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



The Cavaliers (40-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 14.1% more often than the Rockets (29-41-4) this season.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (38 out of 75), which is more often than Houston's games have (36 out of 74).

The Cavaliers have a .746 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (44-15) this season, better than the .229 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (16-54).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, Houston is the second-worst team in the league (110.6 points per game). On defense, it is second-worst (118.7 points allowed per game).

This season the Rockets are worst in the NBA in assists at 22.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

In 2022-23, Houston has attempted 36.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.2% of Houston's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.8% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.