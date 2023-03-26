Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 151-114 loss to the Grizzlies (his last action) Sengun produced seven points.

Let's break down Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.7 14.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.9 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.6 PRA 25.5 27.2 26.7 PR 21.5 23.4 23.1 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.9 shots per game, which accounts for 13.1% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 106.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allow 23.1 assists per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per contest, second in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 30 14 7 7 0 2 2

