Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Xavier - Sweet 16
Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Xavier Musketeers at T-Mobile Center at 9:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas' Last Game
Texas won its most recent game against Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu starred with 28 points, plus 10 boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|28
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jabari Rice
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Marcus Carr
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Xavier's Last Game
In its most recent game, Xavier defeated Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Nunge scored a team-high 18 points (and added three assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jack Nunge
|18
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Adam Kunkel
|15
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Jerome Hunter
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.
Disu averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 61.3% from the floor.
Tyrese Hunter posts 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge is putting up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he contributes 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Zach Freemantle is putting up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
Adam Kunkel is posting 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|14.6
|6.6
|1.2
|1
|0.9
|0.3
|Jabari Rice
|16.3
|3.8
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.1
|3.3
|4
|1.9
|0.2
|1.3
|Tyrese Hunter
|10.6
|2.8
|2.1
|1
|0.4
|1.7
|Timmy Allen
|5.8
|5.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.1
|7.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1
|Jack Nunge
|13.1
|7.5
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Souley Boum
|16.6
|5.5
|3.1
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|Adam Kunkel
|12
|3.6
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Jerome Hunter
|11.6
|5.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.