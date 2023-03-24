Friday's Sweet 16 game between the Texas Longhorns and the Xavier Musketeers at T-Mobile Center at 9:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge as players to watch.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its previous game versus Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu was its high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier was victorious in its most recent game versus Pittsburgh, 84-73, on Sunday. Nunge was its leading scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Disu is putting up 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is the Musketeers' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists.

Colby Jones is No. 1 on the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and averages 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle gives the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Adam Kunkel is putting up 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)