Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Xavier - Sweet 16
The Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are slated to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at T-Mobile Center, with a tip-off time of 9:45 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Texas' Last Game
In its most recent game, Texas topped Penn State on Saturday, 71-66. Its top scorer was Dylan Disu with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|28
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jabari Rice
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Marcus Carr
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Xavier's Last Game
In its most recent game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Its leading scorer was Nunge with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jack Nunge
|18
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Adam Kunkel
|15
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Jerome Hunter
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Timmy Allen is tops on the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.
Disu puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge is the Musketeers' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he delivers 14.1 points and 2.1 assists.
Colby Jones paces the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Zach Freemantle is posting 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
Adam Kunkel gives the Musketeers 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|14.6
|6.6
|1.2
|1
|0.9
|0.3
|Jabari Rice
|16.3
|3.8
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.1
|3.3
|4
|1.9
|0.2
|1.3
|Tyrese Hunter
|10.6
|2.8
|2.1
|1
|0.4
|1.7
|Timmy Allen
|5.8
|5.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.1
|7.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1
|Jack Nunge
|13.1
|7.5
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Souley Boum
|16.6
|5.5
|3.1
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|Adam Kunkel
|12
|3.6
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Jerome Hunter
|11.6
|5.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0
