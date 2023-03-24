Friday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (28-8) versus the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against Texas. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 147.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -200, Xavier +165

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 158.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Texas is 162nd in the nation at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.