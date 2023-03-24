Friday's game between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:45 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas. The over/under is currently listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0. The two teams combine to score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Texas records 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns put up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

