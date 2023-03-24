Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Texas. The two sides are expected to exceed the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The teams combine to score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Texas records 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Longhorns score 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 73.8 per contest, 285th in college basketball) and have a +266 scoring differential.

Xavier pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (226th in college basketball).

