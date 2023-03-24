Friday's game at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have a 15-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas pulls down 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31.0 of its opponents.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per contest (285th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier accumulates rank 35th in the nation, 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents pull down.

Xavier connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (226th in college basketball).

