Friday's game features the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) clashing at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0. The teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

The 32.0 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in the country. Its opponents record 31.0 per contest.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 50th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 39th in college basketball.

Texas has won the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (286th in college basketball).

Xavier grabs 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

