Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) matching up at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:45 PM ET on March 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-4.3)

Texas (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Xavier, who is 17-15-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +379 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Texas grabs 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 81.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per contest (286th in college basketball). They have a +266 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Xavier grabs 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Xavier hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Xavier has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.