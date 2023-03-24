Friday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (28-8) versus the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Texas. The two teams are expected to exceed the 147.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 158.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas is 162nd in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 50th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 39th in college basketball.

Texas has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (83rd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +266 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.8 per outing to rank 286th in college basketball.

Xavier records 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Xavier connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

Xavier has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

