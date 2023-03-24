Friday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) facing off at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Texas.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The over/under is currently listed at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The teams average 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 contests. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allow 67.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Texas records 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31.0 of its opponents.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.0% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +266 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 73.8 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Xavier ranks 35th in the nation at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

