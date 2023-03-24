A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 148.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4) 148.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 148.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Musketeers' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 64th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

