A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:45 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have hit the over.

Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, 21 out of the Musketeers' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 75th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.