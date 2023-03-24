The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are 4.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The point total is set at 148.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in 12 of 33 games this season.

The average total in Texas' matchups this year is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.

This season, Texas has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In the Longhorns' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are only 3.9 more points than the Musketeers allow (73.8).

Texas has an 8-7 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

