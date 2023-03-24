Texas vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing with a spot in the Midwest Region bracket final on the line on Friday at T-Mobile Center. Texas is a 4.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which starts at 9:45 PM on CBS. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.
Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-4.5
|148.5
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas' 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points 12 times.
- The average point total in Texas' games this season is 144.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Longhorns are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|12
|36.4%
|77.7
|158.9
|67.2
|141
|141.9
|Xavier
|22
|68.8%
|81.2
|158.9
|73.8
|141
|152
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.
- The Longhorns record 77.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers allow.
- Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|17-16-0
|8-10
|15-18-0
|Xavier
|17-15-0
|3-2
|20-12-0
Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Xavier
|17-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
