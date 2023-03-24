The Midwest Region bracket's No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:45 PM, live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 147.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in 13 of 33 games this season.

The average total in Texas' games this season is 144.9, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Texas has won 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Texas has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Texas has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 39.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In the Longhorns' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers allow.

Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

