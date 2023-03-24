The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Texas is favored by 4.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS. The point total is 148.5 for the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in 12 of 33 games this season.

The average total in Texas' games this season is 144.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

The Longhorns put up just 3.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up (73.8).

Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

