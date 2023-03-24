The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) are heavily favored (-12.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-55) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total for the matchup is 233.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -12.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has played 24 games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.
  • Houston has a 228.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Houston is 31-42-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 28 38.9% 116.2 226.7 112.3 230.6 230.8
Rockets 24 32.9% 110.5 226.7 118.3 230.6 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Rockets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-20-0). Away, it is .371 (13-22-0).
  • The Rockets score just 1.8 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.3).
  • Houston is 17-12 against the spread and 13-16 overall when it scores more than 112.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 36-36 1-3 32-40
Rockets 31-42 3-4 35-38

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Rockets
116.2
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
23-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-12
27-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-16
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-11
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.