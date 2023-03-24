Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) are heavily favored (-12.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-55) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total for the matchup is 233.5.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-12.5
|233.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played 24 games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.
- Houston has a 228.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Houston is 31-42-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|28
|38.9%
|116.2
|226.7
|112.3
|230.6
|230.8
|Rockets
|24
|32.9%
|110.5
|226.7
|118.3
|230.6
|229.4
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Rockets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-20-0). Away, it is .371 (13-22-0).
- The Rockets score just 1.8 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.3).
- Houston is 17-12 against the spread and 13-16 overall when it scores more than 112.3 points.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|36-36
|1-3
|32-40
|Rockets
|31-42
|3-4
|35-38
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|116.2
|110.5
|10
|29
|23-9
|17-12
|27-5
|13-16
|112.3
|118.3
|8
|27
|26-8
|20-11
|28-6
|13-18
