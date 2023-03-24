The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) will host the Houston Rockets (18-55) after victories in 10 straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.2 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are giving up 112.3 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Rockets are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -569 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.3 per contest (27th in league).

The teams combine to score 226.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 230.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Memphis has put together a 32-35-5 record against the spread this season.

Houston has covered 28 times in 73 chances against the spread this season.

Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Grizzlies +1600 +700 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.