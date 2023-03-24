The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) go up against the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) on March 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Hornets.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas has a 23-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The 113.9 points per game the Mavericks score are only 3.5 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.4).

When Dallas scores more than 117.4 points, it is 19-10.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have played better when playing at home this year, posting 115.4 points per game, compared to 112.4 per game in away games.

Dallas is surrendering 111.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Mavericks have played worse at home this season, draining 14.8 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.4 per game and a 37.4% percentage when playing on the road.

Mavericks Injuries