Find the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (36-37), which currently has two players listed (including Kyrie Irving), as the Mavericks ready for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at American Airlines Center on Friday, March 24 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks dropped their last outing 127-125 against the Warriors on Wednesday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding seven rebounds and 17 assists).

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 27.4 5.1 5.5 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Questionable Illness 14 3.6 1.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Foot), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Mark Williams: Questionable (Thumb)

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Mavericks Season Insights

The 113.9 points per game the Mavericks record are just 3.5 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.4).

When Dallas scores more than 117.4 points, it is 19-10.

In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have been scoring 116.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 113.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Dallas hits 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents (11). It is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Mavericks average 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and allow 113.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in the NBA).

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -14 227

